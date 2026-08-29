Polavaram left canal water to flow into North Andhra on September 2

VISAKHAPATNAM: Godavari water is set to reach North Andhra through the Polavaram Left Canal on September 2, with the State government working on a plan to store and distribute up to 27 TMC of the water for the Visakhapatnam region.

AP BJP president PVN Madhav said arrangements are underway for the water to reach the region on September 2, when Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will perform Jala Harathi at Sitarampuram - PL Puram in Payakaraopeta mandal of Anakapalli district.

The proposed diversion assumes significance for Visakhapatnam, which requires additional assured water sources as its population and industrial activity expand. The plan is to use the Polavaram water not merely as a seasonal supply, but to build storage and distribution arrangements that can support the city’s requirements over the longer term.

Of the water proposed to be brought through the Left Canal, around 27 TMC has been identified for utilisation in the Visakhapatnam region. The quantity works out to approximately 30,607 crore litres, based on the conversion of one TMC to about 1,133.6 crore litres.

The water is proposed to be distributed among a network of existing and planned storage facilities. These include the Penjeruvu, Krishnampalem, Kondakarla Ava and Gopalapatnam Ava tanks, besides the Kanithi Balancing Reservoir on the premises of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.