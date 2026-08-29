Polavaram left canal water to flow into North Andhra on September 2

VISAKHAPATNAM: Godavari water is set to reach North Andhra through the Polavaram Left Canal on September 2, with the State government working on a plan to store and distribute up to 27 TMC of the water for the Visakhapatnam region.
AP BJP president PVN Madhav said arrangements are underway for the water to reach the region on September 2, when Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will perform Jala Harathi at Sitarampuram - PL Puram in Payakaraopeta mandal of Anakapalli district.
The proposed diversion assumes significance for Visakhapatnam, which requires additional assured water sources as its population and industrial activity expand. The plan is to use the Polavaram water not merely as a seasonal supply, but to build storage and distribution arrangements that can support the city’s requirements over the longer term.
Of the water proposed to be brought through the Left Canal, around 27 TMC has been identified for utilisation in the Visakhapatnam region. The quantity works out to approximately 30,607 crore litres, based on the conversion of one TMC to about 1,133.6 crore litres.
The water is proposed to be distributed among a network of existing and planned storage facilities. These include the Penjeruvu, Krishnampalem, Kondakarla Ava and Gopalapatnam Ava tanks, besides the Kanithi Balancing Reservoir on the premises of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
The Kanithi reservoir is expected to play a key role in the proposed arrangement, with plans being drawn up to store around five TMC there. This would amount to nearly 5,668 crore litres. The balance 22 TMC would be managed through the other storage facilities and supply systems, depending on demand.
“The government is also looking at strengthening the links between these storage points and the city’s existing water infrastructure. A major pipeline from Kanithi to Narava is under construction, with completion targeted for March next year. Once operational, it is expected to facilitate the movement of surplus water towards Mehadrigedda and provide greater flexibility in managing supplies,” the BJP state chief stated.
Madhav further stated that officials are expediting the associated infrastructure works in preparation for the September 2 release..
For Visakhapatnam, the significance of the proposed 27 TMC lies in creating an additional water source that can be integrated with the city’s existing reservoirs and distribution network. The extent to which it can provide sustained drinking water security, however, will depend on the storage capacity created and othewr factors.
Arrangements for CM Naidu’s visit to Payakaraopeta constituency on September 2 were reviewed at Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha’s residence in Nakkapalli.