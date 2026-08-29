Political activity for local polls begins in Andhra Pradesh villages

VIJAYAWADA: With local body elections expected to be held in the next couple of months, political activity has gained momentum in villages across Andhra Pradesh. Aspirants have already begun groundwork to mobilise public support.

Earlier, elections to a large number of panchayats were unanimous. The upcoming gram panchayat elections are likely to witness a tough contest unlike in the past due to presence of multiple parties in the fray.

Though panchayat polls are officially held without party symbols, political affiliations are expected to play a major role. Aspirants backed by the TDP, YSRCP, Jana Sena and BJP are gearing up for the poll battle.

Notably, the elected gram panchayat bodies in the 2021 elections completed their five-year tenure on April 2, 2026. The State government appointed 5,770 Special Officers to administer 13,096 panchayats until elected bodies are formed.

The previous panchayat elections witnessed several allegations of political pressure, attacks on opposition candidates and electoral malpractices.

The YSRCP claimed 10,382 of the total 13,097 panchayats that went to polls, while TDP bagged 2,063 and BJP-Jana Sena-around 100. Against this backdrop, the forthcoming elections coming two years after the formation of the coalition government assume significance.