Rakhi Pournami celebrated with gaiety at Urdu Academy Chairman’s camp office

VIJAYAWADA: Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq and AP State Urdu Academy Chairman Farooq Shubli participated in the Rakhi Pournami celebrations held at the Urdu Academy Chairman’s camp office.

On the occasion, several women tied rakhis to the Minister and the Urdu Academy Chairman and conveyed their greetings. The celebrations were held with enthusiasm, symbolising the bond of affection and brotherhood between brothers and sisters.

He highlighted the significance of Rakhi Pournami and values of brotherhood, affection, unity and mutual respect associated with the festival.