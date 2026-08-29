Realise targets of Andhra Pradesh vision, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Setting a concrete roadmap to place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of national growth, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed Cabinet Ministers, lawmakers, and District Collectors to aggressively implement the Swarna Niyojakavargam Vision Action Plans across all 175 Assembly constituencies in the State.
Addressing a comprehensive review meeting via video conference from his camp office on Friday, the Chief Minister interacted with MPs, MLAs, Collectors, young professionals, knowledge partners, and field staff.
Naidu highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has created a historical precedent by becoming the first State in the country to formulate and implement localised, constituency-specific action plans—an initiative that has already earned widespread national recognition and praise as a benchmark for local administration.
Emphasising that political governance must be actively demonstrated at every administrative tier, he tasked elected representatives with leading the implementation drive from the front.
He urged lawmakers to conduct rigorous and continuous review of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in their respective regions, warning that field-level inspections should not degenerate into routine formalities but should remain completely transparent and accountable to the public.
To ensure scientific planning, the Chief Minister instructed administrative teams to map local natural and human resources, analyse regional data through the State’s newly established ‘Data Lake’, and leverage advanced technological tools to optimise service delivery.
Naidu calls for higher incomes for poor families
Underlining the core economic philosophy of his administration, Naidu stated that the ultimate goal of governance extends beyond providing monetary aid to making every underprivileged family economically self-reliant.
Under the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) model, he called for active collaboration among local administrations, entrepreneurs, and corporate partners to lift marginalised households out of poverty, with a firm target to systematically enhance per capita income in every constituency.
Furthermore, he directed field-level officers and public representatives to clear administrative hurdles swiftly to ensure that industrial units securing State approvals are grounded without delay in their respective districts. To support this massive administrative drive, State employees have already completed 1.50 crore online skill-upgradation courses to enhance organisational capacity.
Reflecting on social welfare and human capital development, the Chief Minister pointed out that healthcare and quality education have become significant financial burdens for poor and middle-class families. Innovative interventions like the Sanjeevani healthcare initiative and the Talliki Vandanam scheme were specifically designed to alleviate these financial pressures.
He highlighted that recent infrastructure and pedagogical upgrades in government schools have successfully drawn an additional one lakh students into public institutions this academic year, directly reducing the cost of education for thousands of households.
Concluding his address, Naidu underscored the vital necessity of securing public partnership in governance decisions, citing the voluntary public participation during the Wings to Dreams of North Andhra campaign for the Bhogapuram International Airport.
He also mentioned the transparent conduct of the Mega DSC teacher recruitment drive, noting that when government actions remain unblemished and public-centric, the masses naturally rally to defend and support administrative initiatives.