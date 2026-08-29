Realise targets of Andhra Pradesh vision, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Setting a concrete roadmap to place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of national growth, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed Cabinet Ministers, lawmakers, and District Collectors to aggressively implement the Swarna Niyojakavargam Vision Action Plans across all 175 Assembly constituencies in the State.

Addressing a comprehensive review meeting via video conference from his camp office on Friday, the Chief Minister interacted with MPs, MLAs, Collectors, young professionals, knowledge partners, and field staff.

Naidu highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has created a historical precedent by becoming the first State in the country to formulate and implement localised, constituency-specific action plans—an initiative that has already earned widespread national recognition and praise as a benchmark for local administration.

Emphasising that political governance must be actively demonstrated at every administrative tier, he tasked elected representatives with leading the implementation drive from the front.

He urged lawmakers to conduct rigorous and continuous review of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in their respective regions, warning that field-level inspections should not degenerate into routine formalities but should remain completely transparent and accountable to the public.

To ensure scientific planning, the Chief Minister instructed administrative teams to map local natural and human resources, analyse regional data through the State’s newly established ‘Data Lake’, and leverage advanced technological tools to optimise service delivery.