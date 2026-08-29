Seven Collectors in Andhra to receive Governor’s Gold Medals

VIJAYAWADA: Seven District Collectors will receive the Governor’s Gold Medals in recognition of their contribution to the IRCS at the Annual General Meeting of the IRCS AP State Branch, scheduled to be held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on September 1 at 11 am.

The State government has permitted the seven Collectors to attend the AGM and receive the prestigious medals. The recipients are West Godavari Collector and District Magistrate C Nagarani; Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla; Bapatla District Collector V Vinod Kumar; Krishna District Collector DK Balaji; Kakinada District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad; Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar; and Nandyal District Collector G Rajakumari.

The medals will be presented as part of AGM proceedings following an intimation from the Special Chief Secretary to the Governor. During the Collectors’ absence, the respective Joint Collectors and Additional District Magistrates will look after their duties. The government issued permission through orders by Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad.