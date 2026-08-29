Vizag food lab still awaits staff two years after launch

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two years after its inauguration, the Andhra Pradesh State Food Laboratory in Visakhapatnam is yet to become fully functional, with a shortage of staff limiting the utilisation of the infrastructure and equipment provided at the facility.

The laboratory, established at a cost of Rs 4.77 crore and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024, was intended to provide the State with its own testing facility following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, after which the erstwhile State Food Laboratory remained in Hyderabad. This was followed by an additional Rs 19 crore spent on equipment and chemicals.

Yet, the facility has remained non-functional since its inauguration. Following the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh, the state has lacked a single operational government food laboratory.

Although laboratories were sanctioned in five districts, none have been made functional. Crores of rupees continue to be spent on infrastructure, equipment, and chemicals, but absence of staff recruitment has left these facilities idle. As a result, AP has no functioning government laboratories for food testing.