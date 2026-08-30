441 children under 18 years undergo free RBSK surgeries in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has provided free surgeries to 441 children under the age of 18 through the Rashtriya Bala Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) between April and August 19 for the financial year 2026–27.

According to details briefed by Health Commissioner KVN Chakradhar Babu to Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, the State spent Rs 2,42,23,728 on these procedures. The medical interventions followed systematic screenings conducted at Anganwadi centres and government as well as government-aided schools across the state.

Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and Mid-Level Health Providers (MLHPs) conducted initial screenings to detect birth defects, diseases, deficiencies, and developmental delays, referring suspected cases to PHC medical officers.

Following evaluation at PHCs, children requiring care were directed to District Early Intervention Centres (DEICs) or medical institutions. Out of the 441 total surgeries, 289 cases were identified during screenings at Anganwadi centres, while 152 were detected in school screenings. Total 238 surgeries were performed in government hospitals.

For procedures unavailable in public health facilities, children were referred to 15 empanelled private hospitals under RBSK with financial coverage provided via NTR Vaidya Seva or PM-JAY.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav stated that paediatricians, medical officers, and social workers at DEICs offer dedicated counselling to parents who hesitate when surgery is advised.