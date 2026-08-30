Alternative to GO No. 3 soon: CM Naidu to tribals

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced that the State government would soon bring in an alternative to GO No. 3 to ensure that employment opportunities in tribal areas are made available to local people.
Addressing a public meeting at Gannela in Alluri Sitarama Raju district after launching the Sanjeevani pilot project, Naidu recalled that his government had introduced GO No. 3 to ensure that jobs in tribal areas were reserved for local residents. The order was subsequently struck down by the Supreme Court.
He attributed the outcome to the negligence of previous administration, and announced that the government would bring in an alternative that would be acceptable to all.
Naidu outlined a five-point plan for the development of tribal areas, with a focus on livelihoods, connectivity, healthcare, education and basic infrastructure. The objective, he noted, was to improve the standard of living of tribals. “Under the ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’ initiative, 905 km of roads have been taken up at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. The government plans to provide piped drinking water to 1.6 lakh tribal households and install rooftop solar systems,” he said.
On livelihoods, he announced that the government was encouraging the cultivation of Araku Coffee over an additional one lakh acres to create employment and income opportunities for tribal families.
CM backs market links for produce in Agency
With tourist footfall in Araku increasing, he suggested that tribal families could benefit by operating homestays.
“The government also plans to provide skill development training to one lakh tribal youth over the next three years to help them secure employment in industries coming up in the region,” he said.
Naidu launched the Sanjeevani pilot project at Gannela in Araku mandal, aimed at taking healthcare services to people in remote tribal areas. During his visit, he interacted with around 30 beneficiaries and reviewed the healthcare services being provided to them.
The Sanjeevani initiative involves creating individual digital health records and facilitating access to healthcare without requiring people in remote areas to travel long distances for treatment.
Under the initiative, arrangements are being made to collect blood samples from patients in Agency areas and transport them to major hospitals through drones for testing. The government is also providing services to pregnant women through the Thalli Bidda Express and mobile medical services through 104 vehicles.
Plans are also underway to conduct 41 types of medical tests at patients’ doorstep and provide medicines based on the test results. The district has an Emergency Lifeline Network with 150 vehicles. A Rs 250-crore Tribal Health Infrastructure Completion Mission is also being launched to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in tribal areas.
The government is providing a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to people suffering from sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia. Jan Aushadhi Kendras will also be opened in all mandals in the State, Naidu announced.
Highlighting the need to improve educational opportunities for tribal students, Naidu said, “The government has entered into an agreement with IIT Madras to facilitate access to higher education, while special coaching is being provided for competitive examinations such as IIT and NEET.”
He also stressed the need to develop market linkages for tribal farmers so that their agricultural and forest produce could reach wider markets.To improve connectivity in remote areas, the government is installing cell towers in areas where communication facilities remain limited.
Naidu pointed to Visakhapatnam MedTech Zone, established in 2014, noting that it had supplied medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic. He expressed the hope that medical equipment manufactured there could reach international markets through the ASR International Airport.
He announced that Godavari water would be brought to Anakapalli through the Polavaram Left Canal on September 2.