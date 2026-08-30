Alternative to GO No. 3 soon: CM Naidu to tribals

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced that the State government would soon bring in an alternative to GO No. 3 to ensure that employment opportunities in tribal areas are made available to local people.

Addressing a public meeting at Gannela in Alluri Sitarama Raju district after launching the Sanjeevani pilot project, Naidu recalled that his government had introduced GO No. 3 to ensure that jobs in tribal areas were reserved for local residents. The order was subsequently struck down by the Supreme Court.

He attributed the outcome to the negligence of previous administration, and announced that the government would bring in an alternative that would be acceptable to all.

Naidu outlined a five-point plan for the development of tribal areas, with a focus on livelihoods, connectivity, healthcare, education and basic infrastructure. The objective, he noted, was to improve the standard of living of tribals. “Under the ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’ initiative, 905 km of roads have been taken up at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. The government plans to provide piped drinking water to 1.6 lakh tribal households and install rooftop solar systems,” he said.

On livelihoods, he announced that the government was encouraging the cultivation of Araku Coffee over an additional one lakh acres to create employment and income opportunities for tribal families.