Andhra Pradesh HC gives Telangana Housing Board 8 weeks to clear GPF dues

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has directed the Telangana Housing Board to pay the pending General Provident Fund (GPF) dues of retired employees of the erstwhile undivided AP Housing Board within eight weeks, observing that employees should not be made victims of administrative delays relating to the division of assets and liabilities between the two States.

Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu further directed that if the dues were not paid within the stipulated period, the amount would carry 12% annual interest from the respective dates of retirement until the date of payment.

The HC directed the Central government to complete the division of assets and liabilities between the AP and Telangana Housing Boards at the earliest. It held that the non-settlement of disputes relating to the division of assets and liabilities could not be cited as a reason for withholding the retirement benefits of employees.

Retirement benefits are not a matter of government charity, generosity or benevolence, the Court observed.

The HC noted that this principle applies with greater force to GPF, as the amount represents regular deductions from an employee’s salary.