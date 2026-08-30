Andhra Pradesh to promote spoken-Telugu associations

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government is according due importance to the mother tongue and is committed to protecting and promoting Telugu, said Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh.

He announced that a key statement on the conduct of the Nandi Theatre Festivals would be made in the first week of September and assured that the prestigious festival would be organised on a grand scale within a year.

The minister was speaking at the Telugu Language Day celebrations organised by the Andhra Pradesh Department of Language and Culture at Dr BR Ambedkar Kala Vedika in Vijayawada on Saturday to mark the 163rd birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy Pantulu, the pioneer of the movement for spoken Telugu.

Durgesh presented the Telugu Language Awards-2026 to 19 individuals and an organisation for their contributions to the development and promotion of the language.

Each awardee received a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a memento and a certificate of appreciation. The minister also paid floral tributes to Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu after lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Praising Gidugu, Durgesh said he was a great reformer who brought Telugu from the confines of classical literature into the public domain.

The efforts of Kandukuri Veeresalingam, Gurajada Apparao and Gidugu had laid the foundation for the movement for spoken Telugu, he said. He recalled that Gidugu had developed a script for the Savara language and donated the remuneration he received from the British government towards the educational development of tribal communities.