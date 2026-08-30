Andhra Pradesh

AP Bhavan intensifies efforts to assist stranded pilgrims in Nepal flash floods

Details of seven untraced persons from Andhra Pradesh have been shared with the MEA for further follow-up.
Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.(Photo |AP)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: AP Bhavan in New Delhi has intensified efforts to monitor and assist Andhra Pradesh nationals affected by the prevailing flood situation in Nepal and adjoining areas.

A dedicated Control Room has been established to assist affected persons and their families and is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Embassy of India in Nepal and local authorities.

Of the 68 travellers from Andhra Pradesh whose details were shared with the State, 19 have been confirmed safe, 26 have returned to Hyderabad and 12 have returned home, while 11 are yet to be traced.

Details of seven untraced persons from Andhra Pradesh have been shared with the MEA for further follow-up. They include persons from Chittoor, Krishna, Kakinada/Bangalore, NTR and other areas. Six other persons of Indian origin holding foreign citizenship, who were reportedly untraced or stranded in the affected areas, were also brought to the notice of the MEA.

AP Bhavan Liaison Officers met MEA officials, who informed them that the details had been consolidated to the Indian Mission in Nepal. AP Bhavan is maintaining continuous coordination with senior officials.

AP Bhavan
Nepal flash floods

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com