Centre’s nod to allot AIIMS Mangalagiri land for E-13 Road Extension Corridor in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given in-principle approval for allocating 3.34 acres of land under AIIMS Mangalagiri for the construction of the E-13 Road Extension Corridor, which will connect the road with NH-16. The Ministry stated that the decision was taken in the public interest.

The Union Health Ministry has directed the district administration to expedite the process of handing over 10 acres of alternative land to AIIMS Mangalagiri in lieu of the 3.34 acres being allocated for the road project. It also instructed the authorities to inform the Ministry after the transfer of the 10 acres is completed.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the Centre, State government and district administration were working in coordination to resolve the land-related issue required for the crucial project connecting E-13 Road with NH-16.

Once the connecting road is completed, road connectivity in the Mangalagiri-Guntur region would improve significantly, providing faster transportation and better road infrastructure to the public, Chandrasekhar said. The Union Health Ministry has also instructed the authorities to coordinate with the concerned officials and complete the pending demarcation and handover of 6.04 acres out of the approximately 183 acres of land allotted by the State government to AIIMS Mangalagiri.

Chandrasekhar said efforts would continue to resolve the land-related issues for the E-13-NH-16 connectivity project in the public interest, and improve road connectivity in the Mangalagiri-Guntur region.