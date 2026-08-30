CM Naidu set to fulfil 30-year Veligonda dream

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 30 years after performing its initial ‘bhoomi puja’ at Gottipadiya, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will return to the site on August 31 to dedicate Phase-I of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project to the nation. In a rare historical milestone, Naidu, who laid the foundation stone on March 5, 1996, will fulfil a long-standing pledge to the drought-prone populations of the Rayalaseema and coastal hinterlands.

Designed to draw 43.50 TMC of surplus Krishna floodwaters from the foreshore of the Srisailam reservoir at Kollamvagu, the project is unique in its engineering. Unlike other regional floodwater schemes that depend on energy-intensive lift irrigation, Veligonda operates entirely through gravity flow, saving massive power costs over its lifespan.

Water conveyed through twin underground tunnels beneath the Nallamala range will bring permanent relief to chronically arid belts plagued by severe groundwater fluorosis, supplying fluoride-free drinking water to 1,657 habitations across western Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa.

Under Phase-I, the state will impound 10.70 TMC of water in the newly formed Nallamala Sagar reservoir. This initial storage will immediately feed 1.19 lakh acres of farmland while supplying safe drinking water to nearly 4 lakh residents en route.

Once Phase-II distribution networks are completed, the ayacut will expand across nine key Assembly constituencies: Yerragondapalem (66,300 acres), Markapur (82,900 acres), Giddalur (59,100 acres), Kanigiri (1,00,400 acres), Darsi (23,000 acres), Kondepi (4,400 acres), Udayagiri (63,000 acres), Atmakur (21,000 acres), and Badvel (27,200 acres).