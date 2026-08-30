CREDAI Andhra Pradesh welcomes new system for issuance of Occupancy Certificates

VISAKHAPATNAM: CREDAI Andhra Pradesh has welcomed the State government’s decision to introduce a uniform three-level mechanism for supervisory inspections and processing of Occupancy Certificates (OCs) across urban local bodies and Urban Development Authorities.

CREDAI AP president Bayana Srinivasa Rao said “The three-level system is a welcome move as it can reduce unnecessary file movement and clarify the responsibilities of Town Planning officials. It should speed up inspections and OC processing without compromising regulatory oversight.”

Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) S Suresh Kumar said mechanism would be implemented across Nagar Panchayats, civic bodies and Urban Development Authorities.

The mechanism covers six categories of buildings based on site area, ranging from plots up to 100 sq metres to those above 4,000 sq metres, excluding high-rise structures. The Ward Planning and Regulatory Secretary will function as the Level-1 officer across all categories, while the cadre and Level-2 and Level-3 officers will depend on site area.

The same structure will apply to OC processing. If prescribed cadre is unavailable, next officer will exercise required powers.

Rao said, “A time-bound process, he said, would help developers complete projects and enable homebuyers to take possession without avoidable delays. Uniform implementation across urban local bodies will be key to achieving the intended results.”