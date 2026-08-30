Implement sports quota strictly in Andhra: Legislative Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Saturday stressed the need to effectively implement the sports quota to provide employment opportunities to talented sportspersons, besides linking sports with education and providing proper training and incentives.

Addressing the valedictory programme of the Amaravati Championship-2026, organised as part of National Sports Day celebrations at the SV University auditorium in Tirupati, Ayyanna Patrudu said parents often gave greater importance to academics despite their children showing interest in sports. “Education and sports should go together for a better future for children,” he said.

He called for incentives, training and employment opportunities for students excelling in sports.

Referring to a girl from his native Narsipatnam who underwent training at a skating rink developed there and later won a medal in Japan, he said the example showed that talent existed in every village and needed to be identified and nurtured. Sports and Transport Minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad said the government was also taking steps to establish a Sports City over about 500 acres in the Vijayawada-Amaravati region.