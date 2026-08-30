Minister Anagani Satya Prasad slams AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju over staff issues

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad on Saturday came down heavily on AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, alleging that he was adopting a provocative approach at a time when the State government was holding discussions with employee associations to resolve their grievances.

The Minister questioned whether Bopparaju was genuinely working for the welfare of employees or pursuing a political agenda. He alleged that Bopparaju was attempting to disturb the cordial relations between employees and the government by spreading misinformation about pending dues.

Anagani said the coalition government had cleared a major portion of the pending bills inherited from the previous government and was continuing to release thousands of crores in phases towards employee dues despite financial constraints. He said the government had also extended the Old Pension Scheme to 11,000 CPS employees and restored CPS contributions that had allegedly been diverted by the previous government.

He said pending bills of retired employees had also been cleared and several other measures had been taken to safeguard employees’ interests. The government, he added, was continuing discussions with Bopparaju and other employee associations to resolve their problems.

The Minister alleged that the previous government had implemented a reverse PRC and imposed salary recoveries.