MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas urges NRTs to actively invest in Andhra for Swarnandhra@2047

VIJAYAWADA: MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, has called upon Non-Resident Telugus (NRTs) to actively participate in the development of ‘Swarnandhra @2047’.

Representing the State government as the Chief Guest at the 70th Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Telugu Association of Malaysia (TAM) held at the Penang Waterfront Convention Centre in Malaysia on Saturday, the Minister assured investors of complete government support for ventures in AP.

Speaking at the event, Kondapalli praised TAM’s journey since its inception in 1955 as a small effort that has now grown into a massive support system for over five lakh Telugu people in Malaysia, symbolising seven generations of community bonding.

He emphasised that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the state government is advancing toward the vision of Swarnandhra–2047 by driving growth in industrial investments, technology, employment, skill development, and the rural economy.

Highlighting the welfare initiatives for the diaspora, the Minister outlined key services provided through APNRTS, including Rs 10 lakh free accident insurance (PBB), a 24/7 helpline, dedicated NRI cells, and one-stop investment facilitation services. He stated that the state government has introduced six new industrial policies targeting Rs 30 lakh crore in investments and the creation of 20 lakh jobs. Additionally, ‘Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs’ are being established in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Anantapur to promote MSMEs and startups.

Urging Malaysian Telugu entrepreneurs to invest in high-potential sectors like food processing, manufacturing, tourism, and digital services, Minister Kondapalli affirmed that while diaspora members live abroad, their roots remain tied to AP, which always keeps its doors open for their participation and progress.