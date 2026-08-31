13 from AP missing in Nepal floods, says report

VIJAYAWADA: Thirteen persons associated with Andhra Pradesh are currently reflected in the missing-person information being compiled through Nepal police and Indian Embassy channels following the devastating floods and landslides in Nepal, according to an AP Bhavan update on Sunday.

AP Bhavan is coordinating with the authorities for verification, identification and tracing of the missing persons.

Meanwhile, around 145 Telugu pilgrims and other persons have reached the Kodari border area and are completing immigration formalities for entry into Nepal.

Four Telugu pilgrims in the group are in continuous contact with the AP Bhavan Emergency Control Room, which is extending assistance for their safe onward journey.

AP Bhavan has received the first list of deceased persons from Nepal Police, including cases involving mutilated and unidentified bodies.

Officials are examining the extensive list, which is in Nepali, to determine whether any Telugu or AP pilgrims are among the deceased, the report from Nepal said on Sunday.