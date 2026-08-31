AP govt's Centre of Excellence to empower tribal students to secure seats in IITs, NITs and AIIMS

VIJAYAWADA: Tribal, Women, and Child Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani on Sunday asserted that the state government’s initiative to establish a Centre of Excellence (COE) for NEET and IIT-JEE coaching in Marikavalasa of Visakhapatnam district is aimed at empowering Scheduled Tribe (ST) students to secure seats in premier national institutions like IITs, NITs, and AIIMS.

She, however, expressed deep regret over opposition parties and certain tribal associations allegedly politicising student relocations and disrupting the education of a section of children.

Addressing concerns over the relocation of existing students from the Marikavalasa school, Sandhya Rani explained that 445 students were systematically shifted in a phased manner to nearby institutions, including the School of Excellence (Marikavalasa), APSWREIS, and APTWR facilities, to ensure zero disruption to their studies.

While 411 students have comfortably transitioned and resumed their academics, the Minister alleged that 34 students and their parents were misled by opposition leaders under the guise of tribal outfits.

Questioning the motives behind the protests, Sandhya Rani appealed to political groups not to drag children into political rivalries or deny tribal youth access to high-quality competitive coaching.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment, the Minister stated that special funds have been released on a priority basis to equip the COE with advanced ICT facilities, specialised furniture, and human resources on a war footing to secure a bright future for ST students.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APTWREIS) Secretary M. Gauthami visited the COE campus at the Marikavalasa Boys’ Residential School on Sunday morning to inspect the classrooms and review academic facilities.