AP JAC warns of agitation in state if demands not met by September 5

VIJAYAWADA: Mounting pressure on the State government to fulfil its election promises, the AP JAC on Sunday warned of an agitation if the long-pending demands of government employees, including implementation of the PRC, payment of five DAs and clearance of arrears, were not addressed by September 5.

AP JAC chairman A Vidyasagar and secretary general KSS Prasad said employees had maintained restraint and extended cooperation to the government for the past two years, hoping that their grievances would be resolved through discussions.

They urged the government to invite the JAC for talks by August 31, making it clear that negotiations remained their first priority.

Addressing the media at the AP NGO Home here, Vidyasagar said the government had already been informed about the employees’ concerns and the Group of Ministers had held discussions with JAC representatives.

The government had subsequently assured them that a meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would be arranged to resolve the issues.

However, there had been no satisfactory progress on the PRC, DAs and other arrears, he said.

He recalled that the Chief Minister had made commitments during the elections regarding the PRC and DAs and urged the government to honour those assurances.

Five DAs were pending and considering the State’s financial position, the government could release them in instalments, he suggested.

Surrender leave payments had also remained pending since 2020 and should be cleared immediately, he said.