AP Minister Lokesh to lay stone for Rs 2,000 cr AIG health campus today

VIJAYAWADA: Marking a significant leap in expanding super-speciality healthcare and academic research in Coastal Andhra, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh will lay the foundation stone on Monday for a world-class AIG Hospitals campus at Yendada in Visakhapatnam.

The premier healthcare facility will be established with a phased investment of Rs 2,000 crore over the next five years, generating employment opportunities for nearly 9,000 personnel.

Envisioned as an integrated healthcare ecosystem bringing clinical care, medical education, and cutting-edge research under one roof, the campus will feature a 1,000-bed hospital spread across 9 acres, alongside a nursing college situated on an adjacent 2.5-acre plot.

Under Phase 1, construction of Towers A and B with a capacity of 650 beds is scheduled for completion by October 2028. Phase 2 will follow with the construction of Tower C, adding 350 beds within two years. Designed to cater to over 5,000 outpatients daily, the hospital will house more than 50 medical specialities.