AP Minister Veeranjaneya Swamy orders strict menu compliance and proper hygiene in SC hostels

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the TDP-led coalition government has, for the first time, sanctioned Rs 143 crore for repairs to all SC welfare hostels in the state and appointed sanitation staff through an outsourcing agency.

He stressed that officials must work to fulfil NDA’s commitment to the welfare of SC, ST and BC students.

During a surprise visit to the SC Girls Hostel in Markapuram on Sunday, the Minister inspected facilities and expressed anger at staff for serving tiffin late.

He also criticised the warden and DD for poor sanitation and failure to provide uniforms, sweaters, and towels on time.