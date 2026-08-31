AP Police crack Adilakshmi murder case; arrest couple

ONGOLE: Police have solved the murder of M Adilakshmi (32), who gave Rs 50 lakh to her distant relative G Rajamma of Veerabhadrapuram in Ardhaveedu mandal, Markapuram, and was killed two months ago.

Forensic examination of her remains, excavated from Rajamma’s agricultural land on Saturday, provided crucial evidence. Though the body was decomposed, Adilakshmi’s husband identified the saree and bangles recovered at the site.

Cumbham CI Mallikarjuna and Ardhaveedu SI Sivanancharaiah revealed that Rajamma and her husband Guravaiah, known as spiritual figures, lured relatives into giving them large sums of money with false promises of doubling it through spiritual powers. Adilakshmi, from Pragallapadu in Peddaraveedu mandal, had given Rajamma Rs 50 lakh but began demanding repayment. To avoid returning the money, Rajamma allegedly poisoned and strangled Adilakshmi in June, with Guravaiah’s help, before burying her body in their field.

Her phone was thrown into a pond, and the plastic tub used to transport the body was dumped in a well. Adilakshmi’s husband lodged a complaint on July 24, 2026.

Police traced her phone signal to Veerabhadrapuram, leading to Rajamma’s arrest. Other victims have since come forward, including maize merchant J Ravi of Narayanapalli, who said he was cheated of Rs 45 lakh, 37 tolas of gold. Police assured justice to all victims.