Machilipatnam poised to be gateway to Amaravati: AP minister, MLA

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra and Pedana MLA Kagitha Krishna Prasad said Machilipatnam would emerge as a major gateway to Amaravati, with rapid port and infrastructure development expected to attract large-scale industrial investments.

They were speaking at the launch of Coastal Park, a residential venture developed by Karthikeya Infra & Developers at Tarakaturu along the National Highway near Machilipatnam on Sunday.

Film actors Nidhhi Agerwal and Raja Ravindra also attended.

Minister Ravindra said the growth of residential ventures near Machilipatnam reflected the region’s rising potential. He noted that the project’s strategic location close to two National Highways made it attractive for real estate investments.

He expressed confidence that completion of port works would accelerate industrial activity, create employment and business opportunities, and strengthen the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam corridor. MLA Krishna Prasad said Machilipatnam and surrounding areas were witnessing rapid development and held significant potential for future investments.

Actor Raja Ravindra remarked that land remained a safe long-term investment. Managing Directors Ranjith Kumar Podila, Kiran Kumar Korrapati, and others participated.