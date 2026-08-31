Madhusudhan Naidu appointed new TDP in-charge of Punganur segment

TIRUPATI: In a major political move ahead of the upcoming local body elections, the TDP high command has replaced its Punganur constituency in-charge Challa Ramachandra Reddy alias Challa Babu with Madhusudhan Naidu.

TDP State president Palla Srinivas issued orders appointing Madhusudhan Naidu as the new constituency in-charge. The change assumes political significance in Punganur, where the TDP has been seeking to strengthen its organisational base and take on the YSRCP, particularly former Minister and YSRCP MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

For the past few months, discussions had been underway among TDP leaders and cadres over the party’s political strategy in Punganur. A section of the party leadership reportedly felt that the constituency organisation needed to be further strengthened to effectively counter the Opposition and consolidate the TDP’s position at the grassroots level.

The change of in-charge is being viewed as an attempt by the TDP high command to give fresh momentum to the party organisation and prepare its cadre for the upcoming local body elections. Madhusudhan Naidu will now be responsible for mobilising the cadre, strengthening the party network and coordinating its political activities across the constituency.