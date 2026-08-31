NEET PG 2026 held smoothly at 77 centres across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The nationwide NEET-PG 2026 entrance examination concluded smoothly across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, recording an overall candidate turnout of 97.40 per cent, according to an official statement issued by Dr YSR University of Health Sciences.

Out of 19,266 registered candidates in the state, 18,765 appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance test conducted across 77 centres in 22 districts. To ensure seamless coordination and maintain the examination’s sanctity, Dr YSR University Registrar Dr Sai Sudhir represented the Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare as the state nodal officer, while senior IPS officer Fakkeerappa supervised test operations on behalf of the Police Department.

University officials confirmed that the test proceeded peacefully without any administrative hitches across all designated venues.

Meanwhile, the exam was conducted peacefully across Kurnool district amid tight security and elaborate arrangements, recording an impressive attendance of 98.72 per cent with 2,087 out of 2,114 registered candidates appearing across seven centres.

Kurnool District Collector Dr A. Siri, accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Challa Obulesu, Kallur Tahsildar Anjaneyulu, and other officials, inspected the centres.