Rs 8,022 crore works reshape rural Rayalaseema, boost roads, farms and water supply

VIJAYAWADA: Rayalaseema is witnessing a major rural development push with the State government implementing development works worth over Rs 8,022 crore in the region during the last two years, under the special vision of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The initiatives focus on improving rural infrastructure, roads, water conservation, drinking water supply, agriculture, horticulture, dairy farming and sanitation across the eight districts. More than 23,000 road works have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 4,523 crore, while farm ponds, horticulture projects and mini Gokulams have expanded livelihood opportunities for thousands of farmers. Major drinking water and urban greening projects are also progressing.
Keeping in view the backwardness and drought-prone nature of the region, the Deputy Chief Minister has accorded special priority to Rayalaseema in the implementation of programmes under the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Forest departments. Soon after assuming charge of the Panchayat Raj Department, the simultaneous conduct of Gram Sabhas in all 13,326 gram panchayats was taken up as one of the major initiatives. Mysurivaripalli village in the Railway Kodur constituency was selected as the venue for the programme.
Water conservation has emerged as a major component of the development strategy. The construction of farm ponds has helped bring more than 50,000 additional acres under cultivation in Rayalaseema, besides generating an estimated additional income of around Rs 55 crore for farmers. In the first phase, against a target of 40,837 farm ponds, as many as 41,614 were constructed at a cost of Rs 166.46 crore. Another 29,902 farm ponds have been sanctioned under the second phase and works are progressing at various stages.
The government has also focused on strengthening the dairy sector. Around 15,000 Mini Gokulams, or individual cattle sheds, have been constructed across Rayalaseema, while another 3,000 are under construction. As part of the Palle Panduga and Palle Panduga 2.0 programmes, more than Rs 170 crore was spent on cattle sheds to provide better shelter and support to dairy farmers.
Horticulture is another major area of focus, with the government seeking to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub. Through the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, horticultural crops including fruit orchards, flowers and drumsticks have been promoted over nearly 62,000 acres in two phases. More than 28,000 farmers have benefited from the initiative, with the government stating that the activity could provide annual returns of Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh per acre.
Drinking water projects worth Rs 2,782 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission-Amarajeevi Jaladhara are also progressing. The Pulivendula Multi-Village Water Supply Scheme is being completed at a cost of Rs 280 crore, while the Done Multi-Village Scheme, taken up at Rs 132 crore, is expected to provide drinking water to around 3.5 lakh people. The Rs 2,370-crore Chittoor Mega Water Grid is also progressing and is expected to cater to the drinking water needs of more than 25 lakh people over the next 30 years.
Road infrastructure has received a major boost, with more than 23,000 works taken up across the eight districts. These include 4,630 km of BT roads and 3,067 km of CC roads. Construction of 2,582 km of BT roads and 2,655 km of CC roads has already been completed.
The government has simultaneously taken up sanitation and environmental initiatives, including more than 50,000 individual compost pits and over 28,000 groundwater recharge pits. Thirteen urban forests have also been developed at a cost of Rs 26 crore, while the Forest Department is promoting eco-tourism centres and other livelihood initiatives.
The government said the initiatives, supported by the Centre and implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, are aimed at transforming the rural landscape of Rayalaseema and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for its people.