Rs 8,022 crore works reshape rural Rayalaseema, boost roads, farms and water supply

VIJAYAWADA: Rayalaseema is witnessing a major rural development push with the State government implementing development works worth over Rs 8,022 crore in the region during the last two years, under the special vision of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The initiatives focus on improving rural infrastructure, roads, water conservation, drinking water supply, agriculture, horticulture, dairy farming and sanitation across the eight districts. More than 23,000 road works have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 4,523 crore, while farm ponds, horticulture projects and mini Gokulams have expanded livelihood opportunities for thousands of farmers. Major drinking water and urban greening projects are also progressing.

Keeping in view the backwardness and drought-prone nature of the region, the Deputy Chief Minister has accorded special priority to Rayalaseema in the implementation of programmes under the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Forest departments. Soon after assuming charge of the Panchayat Raj Department, the simultaneous conduct of Gram Sabhas in all 13,326 gram panchayats was taken up as one of the major initiatives. Mysurivaripalli village in the Railway Kodur constituency was selected as the venue for the programme.

Water conservation has emerged as a major component of the development strategy. The construction of farm ponds has helped bring more than 50,000 additional acres under cultivation in Rayalaseema, besides generating an estimated additional income of around Rs 55 crore for farmers. In the first phase, against a target of 40,837 farm ponds, as many as 41,614 were constructed at a cost of Rs 166.46 crore. Another 29,902 farm ponds have been sanctioned under the second phase and works are progressing at various stages.