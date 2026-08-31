Stay rooted, help AP grow, Minister Srinivas tells Telugu diaspora in Malaysia

VIJAYAWADA: Urging non-resident Telugus to stay rooted in their cultural heritage regardless of their global success, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), SERP and Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) Kondapalli Srinivas called upon the diaspora to actively participate in Andhra Pradesh’s development agenda.

Addressing the inaugural session of the ‘Asia Pacific Telugu Federation (APTF) Conference - 2026’ in Penang, Malaysia, on Sunday as the chief guest on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government, Srinivas hailed the establishment of the APTF as a historic milestone that brings together Telugu associations across Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and Indonesia onto a unified platform. He emphasised that while the younger generation grows into global citizens, the community must remain connected through its linguistic identity.

Inviting non-resident Telugus to contribute to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of ‘Swarna Andhra–2047’, the Minister stated that emotional bonds with the motherland should now transition into active development partnerships.

He called for setting up global mentorship programs and startup networks for youth, assuring that APNRTS will serve as a robust bridge to resolve diaspora issues and leverage their expertise for State growth.

The Minister expressed delight over traditional Kolatam performances by young Malaysian Telugu artistes trained under the Malaysia Telugu Academy, praising the diaspora’s dedication to preserving Andhra’s cultural heritage across generations.

APTF Interim President Dr S. Venkata Pratap, Organising Committee Chairman Satya Sudhakaran, veteran actor-writer Tanikella Bharani, and delegates from various nations were present.