Three key ports on track for 2026 launch: AP minister Janardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: With the State government accelerating work on its maritime grid, Infrastructure and Investment Minister BC Janardhan Reddy has reaffirmed in recent progress reviews and legislative briefs that Andhra Pradesh remains strictly on course to commission its primary State-led greenfield port projects — Ramayapatnam, Mulapeta and Machilipatnam — by late 2026.

Under the direction of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the government is treating these project developments as vital economic assets, clearing bottlenecks in land acquisition, rail-road links, and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) to transform the state’s 974-km coastline into a primary logistics gateway.

This operational push is backed by a Rs 1,638-crore sanction for Phase-II land acquisition covering over 6,248 acres to secure long-term port expansion.

This physical rollout is underpinned by a comprehensive administrative framework codified in the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Policy 2024. Approved in December 2024, the policy outlines an ambitious roadmap to position Andhra Pradesh as India’s primary maritime gateway by 2030.

Under this framework, the State aims to scale its logistics footprint significantly, targeting a 20% share of India’s total port cargo by 2047 while developing at least one state facility into a top 20 global mega-port.

To support this expanded cargo volume, the policy mandates rigorous operational standards across all non-major ports, targeting an optimal port utilisation rate of 75% by 2030 while reducing average vessel turnaround times to under 15 hours.