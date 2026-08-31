V&E probe into Rs 25-crore land grab in AP's Guntur

VIJAYAWADA: The Vigilance and Enforcement Department has launched a probe into the alleged illegal occupation of irrigation department land worth about Rs 25 crore in Guntur, with allegations pointing to the role of former minister Jogi Ramesh and others. The land was allegedly registered in the name of a close aide of Ramesh during his tenure in YSRCP regime.

Allegations suggest a private individual was projected as the beneficiary while associates of Ramesh attempted to take control of the land, reportedly with the cooperation of some irrigation officials. The issue surfaced after irrigation officials alerted senior authorities.

The State Infrastructure Development Corporation later submitted a letter with supporting material to CM N Chandrababu. Following this, the government ordered a inquiry into alleged deal, including the role of officials and Ramesh’s associates. Responding to the allegations, Ramesh dismissed them as baseless and said he was ready to face the inquiry.