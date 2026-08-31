YSRCP seeks CBI probe into sports quota

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and former minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday demanded a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 430 posts under the DSC sports quota. He also challenged Minister Nara Lokesh and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to an open debate on the issue.

Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam, Botcha alleged that candidates were appointed under the sports quota without taking an examination. He questioned the issuance, cancellation and subsequent changes to government orders linked to the appointments.

On the local body elections, Botcha said the YSRCP was ready to face the polls and would fight on issues concerning the people.

Meanwhile, YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy termed former MP V Vijayasai Reddy’s recent remarks against party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ‘unfair’ and politically motivated.

Addressing reporters in Vijayawada, Sajjala said the remarks were aimed at defaming Jagan and diverting attention from the NDA government’s failures.

He dismissed Vijayasai’s allegations over religious conversions and the existence of a coterie in the YSRCP.