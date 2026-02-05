Andhra Pradsh HC grants relief to Bolla and 24 YSRCP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted relief to YSRCP leader and former Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu, along with 24 other party leaders and activists, in connection with a case registered against them by Vinukonda police.

Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratapa, while hearing the petition, directed the police to strictly follow due process of law in dealing with the case.

The court instructed the Vinukonda police to issue notices under Section 35(3) of the BNSS and obtain explanations from the accused instead of taking coercive action.

The case pertains to an incident linked to the Tirumala Srivari Laddu ghee controversy. The petitioners contended that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in its investigation, had concluded that no animal fat was present in the laddu ghee and had recently filed a chargesheet to that effect before the court.

When Brahmanaidu, along with other YSRCP leaders, had proceeded to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srinivasa Nagar in Vinukonda to perform special prayers, the police allegedly stopped them, leading to a scuffle.

Following the incident, Epuru police station constable Sambasiva Rao lodged a complaint with Vinukonda police, and a case registered against them.

Challenging the FIR, the accused approached the High Court on Tuesday seeking quashing of the case.

After hearing the matter on Wednesday, the court directed the police to issue notices and seek explanations from the accused, noting that all the invoked sections carry punishment of less than seven years.

Accordingly, the court held that the procedure under Section 35(3) of BNSS must be followed.