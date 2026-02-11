Poor monitoring plagues tribal ashram schools in Agency areas

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Devarapalli Tribal Ashram School episode near Rampachodavaram, in which students consumed contaminated food and were admitted to the hospital, is only the tip of the iceberg.
Over 70 children fell ill due to food poisoning in the school recently. The situation in many other tribal schools across the region is no different, indicating a widespread and systemic problem rather than an isolated incident.
Under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Polavaram district, there are 79 Tribal Ashram Welfare Schools with 16,238 students, 15 Tribal Welfare Residential Schools catering to 1,281 students, 289 Tribal Elementary Schools with 6,744 students, 15 Gurukula Vidyalayas accommodating 5,738 students, and six Ekalavya Model Residential Schools with a combined strength of 2,128 students.
Tribal Welfare Ashram Schools in the Rampachodavaram and Chinturu Agency areas of Polavaram district are facing serious administrative and welfare-related problems, allegedly due to poor monitoring by concerned officials.
Lapses in supervision have reportedly allowed headmasters, wardens and teaching staff at some institutions to function arbitrarily, affecting the quality of education, nutrition and healthcare provided to tribal students.
One of the most pressing issues is the violation of government-prescribed food norms. Students are allegedly not being served meals as per the approved menu.
While rice is supplied through government godowns and essential commodities through the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), vegetables, bananas and evening snacks are procured from private contractors. Officials are accused of failing to ensure food quality, hygiene and validity, raising concerns over students’ health and nutrition.
Several teachers are reportedly residing in distant towns such as Rajamahendravaram, Kothamuru, Korukonda and Gokavaram, commuting daily instead of staying near their places of posting.
As a result, headmasters and wardens are not present from early morning hours as mandated, while teachers often arrive after 9 a.m. and leave by 4 p.m. Night-time supervision is largely left to watchmen and cooks, increasing concerns about student safety and discipline.
Healthcare services in ashram schools are also in a deplorable state. Except in a handful of institutions at Irlapalli, Boduluru, Gangavaram, Yarlagadda and Singampalli, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) are absent.
Recently, MLA Miriyala Sirisha Devi conducted surprise inspections at the Rajavommangi Ashram Girls’ School and an Ekalavya Model School. The MLA has expressed dissatisfaction over the poor quality and taste of food and lodged complaints with higher authorities.
Tribal Welfare Deputy Director Rukmangadayya stated that strict action would be taken against erring staff and that Assistant Tribal Welfare Officers would be directed to intensify monitoring.