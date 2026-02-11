Poor monitoring plagues tribal ashram schools in Agency areas

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Devarapalli Tribal Ashram School episode near Rampachodavaram, in which students consumed contaminated food and were admitted to the hospital, is only the tip of the iceberg.

Over 70 children fell ill due to food poisoning in the school recently. The situation in many other tribal schools across the region is no different, indicating a widespread and systemic problem rather than an isolated incident.

Under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Polavaram district, there are 79 Tribal Ashram Welfare Schools with 16,238 students, 15 Tribal Welfare Residential Schools catering to 1,281 students, 289 Tribal Elementary Schools with 6,744 students, 15 Gurukula Vidyalayas accommodating 5,738 students, and six Ekalavya Model Residential Schools with a combined strength of 2,128 students.

Tribal Welfare Ashram Schools in the Rampachodavaram and Chinturu Agency areas of Polavaram district are facing serious administrative and welfare-related problems, allegedly due to poor monitoring by concerned officials.

Lapses in supervision have reportedly allowed headmasters, wardens and teaching staff at some institutions to function arbitrarily, affecting the quality of education, nutrition and healthcare provided to tribal students.