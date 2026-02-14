Andhra achieves high conviction rate in drug cases with coordinated efforts

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has recorded a significant enforcement milestone under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, with courts convicting 157 accused in 72 cases across the State between January 1, 2025 and February 6, 2026.

In an official release, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta asserted that the convictions were achieved through coordinated efforts of law and order police, investigating officers, the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE), and prosecution agencies.

According to the data, Anakapalli district reported the highest number of convictions with 21 cases, followed by Alluri Sitarama Raju district (11), Vizianagaram (7), Visakhapatnam (6) and Guntur (6).

“Strong case preparation, effective evidence collection and coordinated prosecution contributed to the high conviction rate,” the DGP said.

He further explained that EAGLE’s Centre of Excellence has been providing specialised training to investigating officers on emerging drug trafficking trends, evolving concealment methods and evidence handling in compliance with the NDPS Act. “Workshops conducted by subject experts have enhanced investigative skills and improved case outcomes,” the DGP added.

Speaking to TNIE, EAGLE chief Ake Ravi Krishna said Andhra Pradesh has also gained national recognition for its anti-narcotics initiatives. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Ministry of Home Affairs have cited the State as a best-practice model at several apex-level forums.

The EAGLE chief reiterated that public cooperation remains crucial in the fight against ganja and drug trafficking. “Citizens can report information related to the sale, transport or storage of narcotics through the EAGLE toll-free helpline 1972,” he said.