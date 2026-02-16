'Amaravati is a blessed abode of lord', says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in the Shivoham programme organised at Namburu in Guntur district, and conveyed his greetings to the people on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said devotees across the State were observing the festival with deep devotion and spiritual fervour. He noted that Amaravati, the people’s capital, is blessed as the abode of Lord Amaralingeswara, making it a fitting venue for such celebrations.
Naidu prayed for the prosperity of Andhra Pradesh, completion of the Polavaram project, interlinking of rivers, and irrigation for every acre of farmland. He emphasised his wish for wealth creation to be shared with the poor, ensuring equal opportunities and improved living standards.
Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s rich spiritual heritage, he recalled the State’s renowned temples, including Srisailam Jyotirlinga, Pancharamas, Srikalahasti, Lepakshi, Draksharamam, Mahanandi, Kotappakonda, and others. He assured that temple preservation and daily rituals remain a priority, pledging to safeguard their sanctity.
Naidu also announced plans to construct 5,000 Venkateswara temples across the country, with the vision that wherever Hindus reside globally, a temple of Lord Venkateswara should stand as a spiritual centre.
Turning to technology, the Chief Minister underlined Andhra Pradesh’s ambitions as a hub for quantum computing, data centers, IT, and green hydrogen technologies.
He noted that AI and quantum innovations are transforming lives, and mentioned that Bill Gates is scheduled to visit Amaravati to extend further cooperation.
He stressed that Andhra Pradesh will be both a technological and spiritual centre, with sacred temples serving as the State’s hallmark. Naidu also pointed to the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu, which he described as a blessing to host for the third time during his tenure. Plans are underway to organise Krishna Pushkaralu with equal grandeur, he added.