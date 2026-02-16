'Amaravati is a blessed abode of lord', says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in the Shivoham programme organised at Namburu in Guntur district, and conveyed his greetings to the people on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said devotees across the State were observing the festival with deep devotion and spiritual fervour. He noted that Amaravati, the people’s capital, is blessed as the abode of Lord Amaralingeswara, making it a fitting venue for such celebrations.

Naidu prayed for the prosperity of Andhra Pradesh, completion of the Polavaram project, interlinking of rivers, and irrigation for every acre of farmland. He emphasised his wish for wealth creation to be shared with the poor, ensuring equal opportunities and improved living standards.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s rich spiritual heritage, he recalled the State’s renowned temples, including Srisailam Jyotirlinga, Pancharamas, Srikalahasti, Lepakshi, Draksharamam, Mahanandi, Kotappakonda, and others. He assured that temple preservation and daily rituals remain a priority, pledging to safeguard their sanctity.