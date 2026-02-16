Take Andhra Pradesh Budget to people, TDP President Palla exhorts NDA legislators

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president Palla Srinivasa Rao has urged coalition legislators to take the 2026–27 Andhra Pradesh Budget to the grassroots, describing it as a roadmap to restore institutional momentum and accelerate progress.

Addressing MLAs and MLCs through a teleconference, he said the Budget was built on three pillars — development, welfare, and wealth creation — and aligned with the long-term Vision–2047. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and BJP State president PVN Madhav also joined the call, reflecting the NDA’s commitment to the budget’s outreach.

He emphasised that the government aims to position Andhra Pradesh among the country’s leading States across all major sectors, with the Budget reflecting the aspirations of nearly five crore citizens.

He welcomed enhanced allocations for agriculture, industry, irrigation, education, and healthcare, calling them critical drivers of transformation. A historic Rs 91,527 crore has been earmarked for BCs, SCs, STs, Minorities, and women, which he described as evidence of the government’s focus on social justice.