Tollywood Cricket League on Feb 28

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Tollywood Celebrity Cricket League will be held at ACA-VDCA Stadium, Madhurawada, on February 28 and March 1, said Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao. He made the announcement at a press conference on Monday, where he was joined by South MLA CH Vamsi Krishna.

The tournament will feature 110 celebrities across seven teams, including Tollywood actors, television stars, police, bureaucrats, and political leaders. Proceeds from the matches will be used to support the education of underprivileged children, the CMRF, and other philanthropic initiatives.

The government is developing Vizag as an international sports hub. Facilities under construction include an sports complex at Kommadi and a stadium dedicated to athletes with disabilities. Since the NDA government assumed office, facilities at Madhurawada Cricket Stadium have been upgraded with BCCI support, and the city has been getting allocations for One-Day, T20 and IPL matches.

Rambabu, the organiser of the Celebrity League, said following the MLA’s suggestion, the matches will have free entry and conducted in IPL-style.