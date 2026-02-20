Six Nellore villages selected for solar power projects

NELLORE: Six villages in Nellore district have been chosen for development as Model Solar Villages under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, marking a significant step toward promoting renewable energy in rural areas.

The initiative, launched by the Central and state governments, aims to expand rooftop solar systems and other solar-based facilities in villages with populations above 5,000, as per the latest census. In the first phase, Leguntapadu, Bitragunta, Mahimaluru, Kalivelapalem, Manubolu and Kakupalli have been identified for comprehensive development.

Under the project, every household will receive solar-powered home lighting systems, while solar pumps will be installed to meet agricultural needs. Water supply systems and streetlights will also be powered by solar energy, reducing dependence on conventional sources.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla said the programme is designed to boost the use of green, pollution-free energy and make villages more self-reliant in power generation. He noted that improving electricity systems and ensuring solar connections for every household are key objectives.

Among the six, the village that demonstrates the best performance will be declared the district’s Model Solar Village and awarded Rs 1 crore by the Central government for overall development. Officials plan to conduct awareness campaigns through Swarna ward and Swarna village offices, with mandal-level officers instructed to give special attention to the programme.