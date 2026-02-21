17 crore proposals sent for Gurla Gedda mini reservoir pending works

VIZIANAGARAM: One of the long-cherished dreams of farmers under Gurla Gedda Mini Reservoir, which can irrigate at least 2900 acres in Mentada mandal, is likely to come into reality soon as the irrigation officials are accelerating efforts to complete the pending works of this vital project.

Officials have sent a proposal with an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore to the government to complete the pending works.

The government started construction of Gurla Gedda with an estimated cost of Rs 4.3 crores in 2000. The irrigation officials have started the project after acquiring as many as 268 acres including 138 acres of government land.