17 crore proposals sent for Gurla Gedda mini reservoir pending works

VIZIANAGARAM: One of the long-cherished dreams of farmers under Gurla Gedda Mini Reservoir, which can irrigate at least 2900 acres in Mentada mandal, is likely to come into reality soon as the irrigation officials are accelerating efforts to complete the pending works of this vital project.
Officials have sent a proposal with an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore to the government to complete the pending works.
The government started construction of Gurla Gedda with an estimated cost of Rs 4.3 crores in 2000. The irrigation officials have started the project after acquiring as many as 268 acres including 138 acres of government land.
They have completed at least 90 percent of the construction works of the surplus wall and the left and right canals.
However, the project remains non-functional as the construction were halted due to a lack of funds. Though the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to complete the pending works, they failed to sanction the funds. Therefore, Gummadi Sandhya Rani assured the farmers for completion of the project.
Minister and Salur MLA Gummadi Sandhya Rani focused on the Gurla Gedda Mini Reservoir, as assured before the elections and directed the irrigation officials to prepare fresh proposals for the pending works. The irrigation officials visited the project, inspected the pending works, prepared proposal for the pending works with an estimated cost of `17 crore.