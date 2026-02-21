Multi-speciality hosps in tribal areas by year-end: AP health minister Satya Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has informed the AP Legislative Assembly that the multi-speciality hospitals located in tribal areas including Seethampeta, Parvathipuram, Dornala, Rampachodavaram and Buttayigudem will be made operational in a phased manner by the end of this year.

In his reply to a question in the Assembly on Friday, the Minister asserted that the coalition government is giving more priority to improve medical services in remote tribal areas.

He said that though the previous government gave administrative sanction for setting up multi speciality hospitals located in tribal areas including Seethampeta, Parvathipuram, Dornala, Rampachodavaram and Buttayigudem, the construction activity did not gain momentum.

While the previous government spent Rs 12 crore on the multi speciality hospitals at Seethampeta, the coalition government spent additional funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore. He said that a target was fixed to complete the construction of the multi speciality hospital at Seethampeta by June this year after spending another Rs 11 crore.

While July is fixed as target for the completion of the construction of the multi speciality hospital at Dornala, the three remaining coming up at Parvathipuram, Rampachodavaram and Buttayigudem will be completed by the end of this year. The vacancies of doctors in secondary hospitals (Area, CHC and District) will be filled by 2028, the minister said.