TTD ghee row: Uproar in AP legislative council over deity photos

VIJAYAWADA: Tense scenes unfolded in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Friday as members of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) allegedly displayed photographs of Lord Venkateswara while wearing footwear in the House, triggering strong objections from the ruling coalition and disrupting the proceedings.

Soon after the Council assembled, MLC B Kalyana Chakravarthi moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala laddu. Another adjournment notice was submitted by MLCs S Mangamma, K Rambabu and Madhava Rao, demanding a debate on the alleged role of Indapur Dairy in the ghee supply issue.

However, Chairman Moshenu Raju rejected both notices and proceeded with the Question Hour.

This led to protests by YSRCP members, who raised slogans, shouted in the House and rushed towards the podium. During the commotion, some members were seen holding and displaying photographs of Lord Venkateswara, leading to further uproar.

Reacting sharply, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said the conduct of the YSRCP members was unacceptable and against the dignity of the Council.

He stated that bringing deity photographs into the House while wearing chappals was inappropriate and hurt the sentiments of devotees. The Legislative Council, he said, was meant for discussion and debate, not for political drama using religious symbols.

Ruling coalition members demanded an apology from the YSRCP and urged the Chairman to take strict action to prevent a recurrence. In view of the continuing uproar, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till Monday.

The controversy soon escalated outside the House, leading to a fierce political exchange between the ruling coalition and the opposition. Keshav accused YSRCP MLCs of insulting Hindu sentiments and termed the act a grave insult to beliefs and traditions.