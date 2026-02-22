Inter exams to commence on February 23 in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) made all the arrangements for the conduct of the Intermediate examinations (IPE 2026) from Monday.

BIE Secretary P Ranjit Basha informed that the government took all measures conduct the examinations transparently without giving scope for any sort of irregularities.

Stating that a total of 1,537 examination centres have been arranged in the State, he said around 10.57 lakh (10,57,312) students from both Intermediate First and Second Years will appear for the exams. He said that every examination centre will have infrastructure facilities like drinking water, electricity and light.

He said the District level Examination Committees under the supervision of the Collectors, flying and sitting squads will take up inspections.