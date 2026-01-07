Andhra HC orders disciplinary action against Police in Parakamani theft case

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday directed authorities to initiate disciplinary action against police officials allegedly involved in a conspiracy to weaken the Tirumala Srivari Parakamani theft case. Expressing serious concern, the court observed that police appeared to have colluded with the accused to dilute the case.

After examining the CID report, the court said it was evident that the accused, CV Ravikumar, and others acted in connivance with certain police officials.

It directed that departmental proceedings be initiated against officers who allegedly conspired with the accused. The court also found fault with the police for deliberately failing to invoke appropriate legal sections while registering the FIR, which eventually facilitated a compromise before the Lok Adalat.

A Division Bench headed by Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad expressed displeasure over the manner in which devotees volunteering for counting offerings in the Parakamani were being subjected to checks.

The court said the procedure was unreasonable and noted that the TTD Executive Officer had failed to clarify earlier directions issued by the court on this issue.

The High Court directed the TTD EO to provide clear explanations on two specific suggestions earlier made by the court, including the adoption of a humane and dignified checking process for volunteers.

It also criticised the lack of clarity in the Plan-A proposals submitted by TTD regarding Parakamani management.