Police arrest three interstate burglars, recover gold articles worth Rs 50 lakh in Andhra

CHITTOOR: Palamaner police arrested three interstate burglars involved in a series of house burglaries across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, recovering gold and diamond jewellery worth about `50 lakh, along with a car and two motorcycles.

Chittoor SP Tushar Dudi said police seized 210 grams of gold and diamond jewellery from the accused, who are habitual offenders with multiple cases registered against them in several districts.

The case began with a burglary on July 15, 2025 at the residence of Balaji on Ayyakannu Street in Palamaner. A case was registered on July 18, 2025 at Palamaner Urban Police Station as Crime No. 175/2025 under Sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the BNS. Palamaner Sub-Divisional Police Officer Degala Prabhakar formed special teams, which used technical evidence and conducted inquiries across three states.

Based on credible information, police arrested the accused on January 6, 2026 near the Nagamangalam flyover on the Chittoor–Bengaluru highway. The recovered gold included 76.660 grams linked to a burglary in Punganur, 13 grams from a chain-snatching case in Punganur, 13 grams from a case in Krishnagiri and 23.47 grams from a case in Gangavaram.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to offences in Palamaner, Punganur, Gangavaram, Bengaluru, Mulbagal, Bangarupet, Kolar and Krishnagiri. SP Dudi said Rayapati Venkaiah (49), identified as A1, is involved in about 100 cases; Shaik Nagul Meera (27), A2, in about 75 cases; and Yakkanti Tulasi Ramireddy (26), A3, in about six cases.

The accused were identified as Venkaiah, a car servicing worker from Guntur district; Meera, a welder from Palnadu district; and Ramireddy, a car driver from Guntur district. Investigation is underway.