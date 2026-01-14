‘YSRCP, BRS creating rift between Telugu states’: Swachhandhra Corporation Chairman Pattabhiram

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Swachhandhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram has accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of conspiring to destabilise the Telugu states and mislead the public through divisive politics and false narratives.
Addressing a press conference at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision has always been to safeguard farmers and ensure prosperity for both states, while YSRCP and BRS are pursuing narrow political interests.
Pattabhiram alleged that YSRCP and BRS leaders have colluded on issues such as Polavaram and the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme, citing past instances where Telangana leaders made controversial remarks and were supported instead of opposed by the YSRCP. He claimed that statements by KCR and KTR predicting Jagan’s return to power in Andhra Pradesh reflect a broader conspiracy to interfere in the state’s politics.
He further criticised the publication of “false and provocative reports” in Sakshi and Namaste Telangana, accusing the two media houses of deliberately stoking tensions between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to him, these outlets publish contradictory stories portraying Chandrababu Naidu as either blocking or supporting Telangana projects, with the sole aim of creating confusion and division among the people.
Highlighting the coalition government’s approach, Pattabhiram said disputes between the two states should be resolved through dialogue, not propaganda. He questioned why the YSRCP government failed to clear legal hurdles for the Rayalaseema Lift project in 2020 and accused its leaders of misusing funds. He alleged that nearly Rs 1,000 crore was siphoned off under the project, enriching certain leaders while neglecting public welfare.
Pattabhiram urged people not to be swayed by provocative narratives. He said the true statesmanship lies in ensuring both Telugu states prosper together, and appealed to citizens to reject divisive politics and focus on development.