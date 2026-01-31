Andhra Pradesh

Community role vital for effective disaster response: APSDMA MD

VIJAYAWADA: Prakhar Jain, Managing Director (MD) of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said, “Effective disaster response measures are key to reducing risks, and communities must play a central role alongside individuals.”

Addressing a two-day workshop on Risk Communication and Community Engagement for Disaster Risk Reduction at DV Manor Hotel, Jain emphasised that the authority’s key goal is to minimise loss of life and property across the State. He assured that by the end of this year, disaster-related damages would be significantly reduced through improved planning and execution.

Jain explained that frequent cyclones and floods in AP demand a robust communication framework at the State, district, and mandal levels. He stressed that this initiative was not the end but beginning of a greater effort, with training and awareness programmes to be extended from district levels down to village and ward secretariats.

