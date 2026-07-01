Andhra Pradesh government hospitals to get new evaluation system

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Tuesday directed senior officials to overhaul the performance evaluation system in government hospitals to enforce absolute individual accountability and increase public satisfaction rates to 85 per cent.

Chairing a three-hour virtual review meeting spanning eight core operational areas, the Minister declared that the State will shift from aggregate statistics to individual target-linked performance tracking.

Reviewing medical data over the past two years that evaluated outpatient (OP) and inpatient (IP) services, surgeries, and diagnostic tests across 12,800 hospitals annually, Satya Kumar pointed out a structural flaw in which high-performing and underperforming staff were treated identically.

To correct this, the Minister directed the immediate design of a new evaluation methodology. Under this framework, specific daily service quotas will be formulated for every doctor, nurse, and technician based on available workforce parameters.

These metrics will aggregate into an annual performance target for each government hospital and Ayushman Arogya Mandir. Monthly performance reviews will be institutionalised to cross-examine target completions and address systemic deficiencies.

The Minister also issued a stern warning regarding public hospital hygiene, acknowledging that technological glitches under a newly appointed sanitation agency last year had caused attendance tracking disruptions and subsequent drop-offs in cleanliness. He confirmed that the technical snags have been resolved, ordering officials to deploy the full complement of sanitation personnel immediately, warning that the state would tolerate no further negligence.

A key portion of the review focused on the transition of public healthcare cadres under the Presidential Ordinance 2025, which re-engineered AP from 4 zones into a configuration of 6 zones and 2 multi-zones.