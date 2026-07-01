Andhra Pradesh government hospitals to get new evaluation system

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Tuesday directed senior officials to overhaul the performance evaluation system in government hospitals to enforce absolute individual accountability and increase public satisfaction rates to 85 per cent.
Chairing a three-hour virtual review meeting spanning eight core operational areas, the Minister declared that the State will shift from aggregate statistics to individual target-linked performance tracking.
Reviewing medical data over the past two years that evaluated outpatient (OP) and inpatient (IP) services, surgeries, and diagnostic tests across 12,800 hospitals annually, Satya Kumar pointed out a structural flaw in which high-performing and underperforming staff were treated identically.
To correct this, the Minister directed the immediate design of a new evaluation methodology. Under this framework, specific daily service quotas will be formulated for every doctor, nurse, and technician based on available workforce parameters.
These metrics will aggregate into an annual performance target for each government hospital and Ayushman Arogya Mandir. Monthly performance reviews will be institutionalised to cross-examine target completions and address systemic deficiencies.
The Minister also issued a stern warning regarding public hospital hygiene, acknowledging that technological glitches under a newly appointed sanitation agency last year had caused attendance tracking disruptions and subsequent drop-offs in cleanliness. He confirmed that the technical snags have been resolved, ordering officials to deploy the full complement of sanitation personnel immediately, warning that the state would tolerate no further negligence.
A key portion of the review focused on the transition of public healthcare cadres under the Presidential Ordinance 2025, which re-engineered AP from 4 zones into a configuration of 6 zones and 2 multi-zones.
To prevent administrative disruptions in recruitment, promotions, and transfers, the Health Ministry will recommend a specialised cadre allocation framework to the state government.
Under this proposal, Assistant Professors and higher ranks under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), along with Civil Surgeon Specialists under the Directorate of Secondary Health (DSH) will be classified as State Cadre.
Meanwhile, Civil Assistant Surgeons and Dental Assistant Surgeons under the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and DSH will be designated as Multi-Zonal Cadre, with administrative staff segmented logically across District, Zonal, and Multi-Zonal layers. Expressing strong displeasure over prolonged delays in responding to representations from public representatives and citizens, Yadav ordered that the Minister’s office must receive comprehensive response reports from designated officials within a strict 30-day window.
On the human resources front, the Minister noted that the current coalition government has successfully recruited nearly 12,000 personnel—including over 3,000 doctors—during its tenure. He directed the department to draft a three-year roadmap to fill all remaining vacancies systematically.
Yadav followed up on his North Coast regional review in Vizag with a state-level assessment of vector-borne illness trends over the last three years.
He directed District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) to mandate weekly reviews and maintain a high state of field alertness, collaborating with line departments to execute vector control protocols to suppress seasonal outbreaks of malaria, dengue, and chikungunya.