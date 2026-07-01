Be job creators, not seekers: President Murmu to graduates

VISAKHAPATNAM: Calling upon graduating students to define success not by the jobs they secure but by the opportunities they create, President Droupadi Murmu urged them to become job creators, remain rooted in their communities, and use their education to uplift those left behind.
She was addressing the first convocation of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP) in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
Conferring degrees on 373 students, including 13 gold medallists at the CTUAP first convocation, the President recalled being the first graduate from her village, and observed that many students graduating from the university could likewise be the first graduates in their families.
Tribal varsities should work with local communities: Murmu
“As you move ahead in life, never forget those who continue to struggle. The true purpose of education is fulfilled when it helps bring others forward,” she observed, recalling the advice she had received from her father.
Emphasising the broader role of tribal universities, the President noted that such institutions must go beyond awarding degrees, and emerge as centres of leadership, research and policy support for tribal communities.
“They should work closely with local communities to improve education, healthcare, livelihoods, skill development and awareness of forest rights while preserving tribal languages, culture and indigenous knowledge,” she opined.
Highlighting the university’s academic profile, she noted that nearly 46 per cent of the graduating students were women, while around 70 per cent of the gold medallists were girls, describing it as an encouraging reflection of women’s empowerment and gender inclusion.
She also appreciated the university’s efforts to blend traditional knowledge with modern education through initiatives focusing on tribal welfare, climate change, nutrition, public health, energy conservation, entrepreneurship and community development.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described the first convocation of CTUAP as a milestone in the university’s journey, expressing confidence that it would emerge as an institution of national importance.
Emphasising that universities must provide solutions to contemporary challenges, he said the youth graduating from such institutions would play a key role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and contribute to Andhra Pradesh’s development trajectory.
Addressing the convocation, Andhra Pradesh HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh described education as meaningful only when it transforms lives.
“Tomorrow, life will not ask what degree you earned. It will ask what difference you made,” he remarked, encouraging students to become innovators, entrepreneurs and responsible citizens.
Referring to President Murmu’s journey from a tribal village in Odisha to the country’s highest constitutional office, Lokesh described it as a powerful example of how education, perseverance and public service can transform lives.
He observed that universities in tribal regions are vital instruments of inclusive development and social mobility.