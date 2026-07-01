Be job creators, not seekers: President Murmu to graduates

VISAKHAPATNAM: Calling upon graduating students to define success not by the jobs they secure but by the opportunities they create, President Droupadi Murmu urged them to become job creators, remain rooted in their communities, and use their education to uplift those left behind.

She was addressing the first convocation of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP) in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Conferring degrees on 373 students, including 13 gold medallists at the CTUAP first convocation, the President recalled being the first graduate from her village, and observed that many students graduating from the university could likewise be the first graduates in their families.

Tribal varsities should work with local communities: Murmu

“As you move ahead in life, never forget those who continue to struggle. The true purpose of education is fulfilled when it helps bring others forward,” she observed, recalling the advice she had received from her father.

Emphasising the broader role of tribal universities, the President noted that such institutions must go beyond awarding degrees, and emerge as centres of leadership, research and policy support for tribal communities.

“They should work closely with local communities to improve education, healthcare, livelihoods, skill development and awareness of forest rights while preserving tribal languages, culture and indigenous knowledge,” she opined.