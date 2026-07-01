BJP appoints in-charges for 28 districts in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the appointment of district in-charges for all 28 districts as part of its efforts to strengthen the party’s organisational structure across the state. BJP State President PVN Madhav issued the orders, stating that the appointments take immediate effect.

According to the party, the newly appointed district in-charges will play a key role in expanding the BJP’s grassroots network.

Their responsibilities include strengthening booth-level committees, enhancing organisational activities, coordinating membership drives, leading public issue-based campaigns, promoting the Central government’s welfare schemes, and ensuring effective implementation of party programmes.

The in-charges have also been directed to work in close coordination with district presidents, elected representatives, state leaders, and various party wings to reinforce the BJP’s organisational presence across Andhra Pradesh.

Among the key appointments are Bhogireddy Adilakshmi for Krishna district and Venkata Subbarao Narni (Tataji) for NTR district.