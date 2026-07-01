Dy CM Pawan meets CM Fadnavis; discusses tiger conservation in Eastern Ghats

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai and discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between the two states, with a special focus on tiger conservation in the Eastern Ghats.

During the meeting at the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Camp Office in Mumbai, the two leaders held detailed discussions on Maharashtra’s decision to provide two female tigers to Andhra Pradesh to support conservation efforts in the Eastern Ghats.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

Expressing gratitude to the Maharashtra government, Pawan Kalyan said the number of female tigers in the Eastern Ghats had declined significantly, leading to concerns over inbreeding and reduced genetic diversity.

He said the induction of two female tigers from Maharashtra would help restore a healthy breeding population, improve genetic diversity and ensure the long-term sustainability of tiger habitats in the region.

He described the initiative as a major milestone in the conservation history of the Eastern Ghats and said it reflects the commitment of both states to biodiversity conservation through scientific wildlife management.

Pawan Kalyan also thanked Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav for his continued guidance and support. He expressed confidence that the partnership between Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra would significantly strengthen long-term tiger conservation efforts.